SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 20, 2023

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 20, 2023.

Lamyia Latijera Milton, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Bertram David Redhead, 70, Prairieville: Trespassing.

Eric Dewayne Thomas, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana.

Nathan Rashad Smith, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of drugs during a crime; money laundering; contempt of court.

Hunter Allen Hebert, 24, Sulphur: Child endangerment; attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; criminal mischief.

Elles Mose Barber, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

