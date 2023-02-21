SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 20, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 20, 2023.

Lamyia Latijera Milton, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Bertram David Redhead, 70, Prairieville: Trespassing.

Eric Dewayne Thomas, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana.

Nathan Rashad Smith, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of drugs during a crime; money laundering; contempt of court.

Hunter Allen Hebert, 24, Sulphur: Child endangerment; attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; criminal mischief.

Elles Mose Barber, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

