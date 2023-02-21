50/50 Thursdays
Orpheus parade delayed 33 minutes after float appears to catch fire on St. Charles Avenue

By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Krewe of Orpheus parade came to a temporary stop Monday night (Feb. 20) after a float appeared to catch fire on St. Charles Avenue.

Parade goers posted videos showing the “Leviathan” -- the 14th float in the Orpheus lineup -- stalled and smoking in the 2500 block of St. Charles Avenue, between Second and Third Streets.

Witnesses also reported an incident during the earlier Krewe of Proteus parade, saying a float in that lineup backed into a bench near St. Charles Avenue and Peniston Street, injuring a spectator.

New Orleans police and fire officials have not provided information on either incident.

