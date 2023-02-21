Lundi Gras festivities kick off in New Orleans

New Orleans (KPLC) - Laissez les bon temps rouler! We all know New Orleans is the heart of all things Mardi Gras, and St. Charles Avenue was packed with revelers from near and far Monday evening.

We visited the Crescent City to get a look at the Krewe of Proteus and Krewe of Orpheus parades ahead of the big Fat Tuesday festivities.

You can watch the full Krewe of Proteus parade on our Facebook page.

And of course, we’ve got you covered for all things SWLA Mardi Gras HERE.

