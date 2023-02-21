50/50 Thursdays
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested in New Orleans on a weapons charge, according to authorities.

Nabers was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail early Tuesday morning on a charge of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, jail records show.

Records show Nabers was released late Tuesday morning on his own recognizance, meaning he was not required to post bond.

The arrest happened around 9 p.m. Monday evening but he was not booked into the jail until just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, records show.

The LSU Athletics Department is aware of the arrest but was working to gather more details before releasing a statement, a source familiar with the matter told WAFB.

In two seasons with the Tigers, the Youngsville native has made 100 catches for 1,434 yards and seven touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

