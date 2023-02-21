Iowa celebrates 47 years of parade and chicken run

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - Iowa is gearing up this morning to celebrate 47 years of their parade and chicken run.

From gumbo, to colorful costumes, to Zydeco music, to the parade rolling down Hwy 90, Mardi Gras in Iowa will surely be one to remember in 2023.

The parade will stop at the Market Basket and the VF Factory Outlet where there will be a chicken release before ending at the KC Hall.

Gumbo will be served from 2 to 4 p.m with a chicken run and Zydeco dance with Rusty Metoyer & the Zydeco Krush at 5 p.m. The entry fee is $15 at the door for adults and $10 for kids. The entry fee for children 12 and under is $5.

