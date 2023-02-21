‘He was just the person of love and a lot of laughter’: Allen Babineaux’s family remembers him after announcement of arrests

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pictures of Allen Babineaux line the walls of his parents’ house. The memory of the caring brother his four sisters once knew goes unforgotten in the 23 years since his passing.

“He was the brother of love, integrity and lots of giggles, and when I say giggles, we were the big sisters but he was teasing the bigger sisters,” Babineaux’s sister Vanessa Deville said. “He was just the person of love and a lot of laughter.”

Babineaux was one of three caught in shooting crossfire outside of the Dollhouse Nightclub in Lake Charles on Jan. 1, 2000.

The Dollhouse has taken on many colors and names since that night, but the building itself remains, allowing a new set of investigators to recreate the scene.

“Video statements, speaking to witnesses, also forensics and new technology,” Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. “That’s what led us to obtain arrest warrant.”

After more than two decades, the Lake Charles Police Department announced two arrests in the case last week. The two suspects went before a grand jury and were indicted for their involvement. Although arrests won’t bring Babineaux back, it’s a step towards closure for the family.

“We were very much elated,” Deville said. “There were joys of laughter, joys of just grief knowing that we can now process our grief and knowing that justice will be served.”

Babineaux’s family wants to thank the community and law enforcement for their effort in solving this case.

