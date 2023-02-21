50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy with some rain Wednesday, warm the rest of the week

By Max Lagano
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The weather does not feel like February, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s over portions of Southwest Louisiana. I do not see this changing much over the next several days.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
A “cold” front arrives late Wednesday and this may bring a few showers to our area. The bigger story is likely to wind again with gusts possibly in excess of 30s mph. I am only including a 20% chance of rain for now as it looks like the greater chance of rain will remain north of here.

Thursday will not be much cooler, despite the front moving through, lows will remain in the 60s and highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. We may see a slight drop in temperatures by Friday, even then only down by a few degrees, and that means we will still be well above normal.

The upcoming weekend looks warm and humid, and it will not feel like the final weekend of February. Highs may flirt with 80 while lows only reach the mid 60s. Rain also looks unlikely with less than a 10% chance.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
Yet another front will reach our area early next week, and like the front this week it will likely only bring limited rain and little change in temperatures. We may see a stronger front later next week, though that is 10 days away and very much subject to change.

