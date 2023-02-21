50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

DOT releases proposed rail reforms in wake of Ohio train derailment

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -Secretary Buttigieg outlined several initiatives to make the rail industry more safe Tuesda, February 21. Some of the proposals are rules the DOT is working on, but some reforms will require cooperation from Congress and rail companies themselves.

“The railroad industry has a track record of fighting safety regulations tooth and nail,” Buttigieg said. “That’s gotta change. They have to change their posture to work with us, not against us when it comes to raising the bar, so that you don’t have the kinds of incidents that people of East Palestine are now dealing with.”

Buttigieg is calling on rail companies to replace cars meant to contain hazardous materials more frequently and to participate in a system that allows workers to report near accidents without retaliation. He is also asking Congress to increase the maximum fine the DOT can issue to rail companies.

The DOT itself is working on a rule to require two crewmembers for most rail operations and a focused inspection program for high hazard trains. Buttigieg says train derailment is a significant problem in the U.S.

“They have definitely been going down in response to rigorous safety regulations in the past, but still too high,” Buttigieg said. “Every one is one too many.”

The independent National Transportation Safety Board is tasked with investigating the root cause of the crash. The DOT is investigating if rail company Norfolk Southern committed any safety violations.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Mardi Gras 2023
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage
The Second Line Stroll travels down Ryan Street in Lake Charles on Mardi Gras, Feb. 21, 2023.
Mardi Gras 2023: Second Line Stroll
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Jan. 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon,...
What is Section 230, the rule that made the modern internet?
"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
Biden in Poland says US and allies ‘have Ukraine’s back’
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies