Community of Soileau celebrates ‘old time country Mardi Gras’

Soileau, LA (KPLC) - Preparation for Fat Tuesday continued across Southwest Louisiana, including the Allen Parish community of Soileau.

Soileau residents spend Lundi Gras the traditional way.

“This is what we call an old time country Mardi Gras and most of the people that’s been over here are all related one way or another so it’s all like family, one big ole family,” Soileau native Alfred Caesar said.

Caesar organized the event for years but has now passed the torch.

“Some of the young ones that are coming through we encourage them not to think about what we did back when when we did it. Do what you want to do and how you want to do it but just keep the tradition going,” Caesar said.

Nothing says tradition like a chicken run where kids put their chicken chasing skills to the test.

These annual festivities serve as time for fun and to appreciate loved ones.

“It’s about family coming together sharing good times good food, good music good dancing of course and yeah it’s just a great experience,” visitor Jakari Sherman said.

For those who have experienced the Soileau Mardi Gras style, they say it’s truly something special.

“I came in from Houston, my family is the Frank family but we’re here to celebrate the tradition, I’ve been here a few times and it’s like nothing else in the world,” Sherman said.

Those from Soileau said their celebration has a long history and helps to bring the community together.

