Cloudy but warm and windy today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A warm “Fat Tuesday” already in the 70s. With a southwesterly wind, we are getting a little bit of mist in some locations. Winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 miles an hour gusting 20 to 30 miles an hour already at the Lake Charles regional airport we’re not picking up precipitation on storm vision HD radar but I know we’ve had a little bit of mist a lot of low-level moisture likely below the radar angle our rain chances over the next couple of days pretty slim a nice warm up today up into the 70s pretty quick by 1:00 o’clock when they start the second line straw cloudy 75 with breezy southwest winds by three o’clock 78 for the motor garage cloudy and southwest winds close to 20 miles an hour with wind gusts close to 30 miles an hour we have a cold front sitting to our N that is impacting us in the way of cloud cover that low will lift north as a warm front and our next weather maker is a weak surface low that will bring light rain chances for us on our Wednesday. Will we stay warm for the rest of the week? I will show you are temperatures in your full forecast in 5 minutes.

Good morning glad you’re with us for the Fat Tuesday version of sunrise. Cloud cover across the area some patchy fog. It is misting that times. 60s and low 70s right now we had 77 yesterday nowhere near the record of 88. We continue on a warm streak we’re headed for 78 today the normal high of 68 we’re quite a ways above our normal high temperatures through the 10-day stretch into the early portion of March. Breezy south winds are warming us up also adding to the humidity don’t be surprised if we do experience some sprinkles or light rain today better chance of seeing measurable rain on our Wednesday cloudy skies today and into the afternoon we’ll see some breaks in the cloud cover perhaps some sprinkles or light rain along the way cloudy to start our Wednesday and then rain with more coverage as we get towards the middle portion of our Wednesday as you plan out your day plan out for warmth 70 by 10:00 o’clock with a southwest wind at 14 miles an hour by noon we’re up to 74 this afternoon for the parades we’re going to be in the mid and upper 70s with a lot of cloud cover and breezy southwest winds gusts in the 20 to 30 mile an hour range I’m glad tomorrow is not fat Tuesday we’re expecting wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mile an hour range 78 are high this afternoon

a mild 66 tonight

a windy 79 with light rain on our Wednesday

Wednesday night down to 66

Thursday: partly to mostly sunny a high of 80

Friday a mix of sun and clouds and still warm behind that cold front the high of 75 as our winds are still from the South

a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday a high of 77

a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a high of 78

our overnight lows through the stretch are going to be mild in the 60s

Enjoy the out of the ordinary warmth!

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

