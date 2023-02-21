50/50 Thursdays
Basile’s Mardi Gras Chicken Run kicks off early Tuesday morning

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras revelers in Basile started early Tuesday morning.

Participants were fully dressed in costume and hollered their Mardi Gras chants as they participated in the town’s annual chicken run.

KPLC’s Devon Distefano was there and will have more highlights in later editions of 7 News.

See more videos from Devon’s coverage as he experiences his first Mardi Gras on his Facebook Page HERE.

