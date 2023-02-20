50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

VIDEO: Revelers take cover, flee Uptown restaurant during deadly parade route shooting

RAW: Surveillance video shows crowds fleeing restaurant during parade route mass shooting
RAW: Surveillance video shows crowds fleeing restaurant during parade route mass shooting
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly obtained surveillance video shows the moments a mass shooting unfolded along an Uptown New Orleans parade route, killing a teenage male and wounding four others.

The videos were taken by security cameras at Tacos & Beer in the same block of St. Charles Avenue where police say the shooting happened Sunday night (Feb. 19), near the intersection of Terpsichore Street.

RAW: Surveillance video shows crowds ducking for cover during parade route mass shooting
RAW: Surveillance video shows crowds ducking for cover during parade route mass shooting

People on the restaurant’s patio are seen ducking for cover and several paradegoers rush inside the building as numerous shots are heard.

Another video shows people fleeing out the back of the restaurant.

The New Orleans Police Department says a 21-year-old suspect, Mansour Mbodj, has been arrested and booked for second-degree murder and illegally carrying a firearm.

Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork says her department is investigating whether there was one shooter or two. Two firearms were recovered from the scene, she said.

Police have not yet identified the deceased victim, only saying he was between the ages of 15-18.

The surviving victims, a 4-year-old girl, an 18-year-old male, a 22-year-old female, and a 24-year-old female, were all released from the hospital by Monday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Texas man accused of illegally harvesting, selling seafood in Cameron Parish
Shelter-in-place lifted in Jennings after gas leak
Gas leak in Jennings
All clear given in Jennings following gas leak
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid for Fat Tuesday