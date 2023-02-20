Texas man accused of illegally harvesting, selling seafood in Cameron Parish

Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Texas man is facing several charges and a possible hefty fine after allegedly harvesting and selling seafood with fraudulent licenses, authorities say.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officials said Jimmy Dyson Jr., 53, of Nacogdoches, was prohibited from purchasing LDWF licenses, but he obtained commercial licenses by claiming to be someone else. He reportedly caught and sold seafood numerous times throughout 2021 in Cameron and East Baton Rouge parishes.

LDWF’s investigation began in December 2021 and they issued Dyson the following citations in late 2022:

Criminal conspiracy

Take/sell commercial fish without a commercial fishing license

Take/possess commercial fish without a vessel license

Take commercial fish without a commercial gear license

Failing to complete trip tickets

Obtain license by fraud

Injuring public records

Identity theft.

Dyson may face civil restitution totaling $53,747 for the replacement value of the illegally harvested and sold seafood, according to LDWF.

Taking or selling commercial fish without a commercial fishing license, without a commercial vessel license and without a commercial gear license brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense, according to LDWF. Failing to complete trip tickets and obtaining license by fraud carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense.

Identity theft brings up to a $10,000 fine and 10 years in jail, according to LDWF. Injuring public records and filing false public records carries up to a $5,000 fine and five years in jail for each offense.

