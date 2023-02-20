50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 19, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 19, 2023.

Tevin Savoy Ryan, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; disturbing the peace.

Joseph Griggs Lawrence Jr., 48, Westlake: Obstruction of a public passage; resisting an officer by flight; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Tanner Thomas Littleton, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Michael Joseph, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Kevin Alan Stone, 41, Lake Charles: Aggravated cruelty to animals.

Charles Edward Pearl Jr., 44, Baton Rouge: Contempt of court; contractor fraud under $25,000; theft under $25,000; exploitation of the infirm.

Chase Alexander Boutwell, 22, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

