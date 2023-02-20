50/50 Thursdays
See the kings, queens, and courts at the Royal Gala

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As SWLA preps for a day of Mardi Gras parades and revelry, residents are invited to the Royal Gala to see the kings, queens, and courts tonight, Feb. 20.

The Royal Gala will be at the Lake Charles Civic Center at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be $10 with children five and under admitted for free.

For those who can’t make it, you can tune in online here for our livestream of the event.

Artist confirmed as victim in O'Brien St. homicide
