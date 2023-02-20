See the kings, queens, and courts at the Royal Gala

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As SWLA preps for a day of Mardi Gras parades and revelry, residents are invited to the Royal Gala to see the kings, queens, and courts tonight, Feb. 20.

The Royal Gala will be at the Lake Charles Civic Center at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be $10 with children five and under admitted for free.

For those who can’t make it, you can tune in online here for our livestream of the event.

