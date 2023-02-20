High School Baseball Previews: St. Louis Catholic Saints

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic Saints baseball team finished with a record of 26-14, and went undefeated in their district, but coming into this season the Saints want more.

“I mean I think our kids are hungry, talk all the time of reclaiming the title from two years ago, our group of seniors, we’ve got a pretty good core group that has been here for a while,” Head Coach Matt Fontenot said. “They’re good players, but they’re also good leaders, which if you can have your best players be your best leaders, we’ve got something to be excited about.”

Coach Fontenot wants to help put his team in a position to win another state championship in 2023, and with several returning players, they have a chance to do just that.

“I’m excited to get the season started and hopefully get back to another state championship, and we’ve got a lot of work to do but I feel like we can,” St. Louis player Reid Snider said.

Another key senior on this year’s Saints team is James Reina, who was also the starting quarterback for the Saints in the fall, and is the shortstop for the saints in the spring. Going into this year, he made it clear the team has a chip on their shoulder after coming up short in the state semi-finals last season.

“Last year losing in the semi-final, coming up short by just two runs, it was big, so this year we’re coming in knowing the teams to beat, and knowing what we’ve got to do to win,” Reina said. “The goal is always to win the state championship, district comes along the way, but the goal is always to get to the state championship and win it.”

