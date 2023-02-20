Gas leak causes shelter-in-place near 2nd, N. State streets in Jennings
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jennings Police officers are asking residents in the Second and N. State streets area to shelter in place or leave the area following a gas leak.
Residents in the area should shut off HVAC systems until further notice, according to police.
Emergency crews are working on the leak and Jennings police and fire are assessing the scene.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.