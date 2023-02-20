50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid for Fat Tuesday

By Wade Hampton
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The weather does not feel like February, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s over portions of Southwest Louisiana. I do not see this changing much over the next several days.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 60s as we start our Tuesday and we could see patchy fog overnight into the morning. Fat Tuesday will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s again. We will see plenty of clouds moving across the area, but rain chances are only 10%. And even then if anything occurs it would be light and short-lived. So, get out and enjoy those Mardi Gras activities!

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Another cold front arrives late Wednesday and this may bring a few showers to our area. The bigger story is likely to wind again with gusts possibly in excess of 30s mph. I am only including a 20% chance of rain for now as it looks like the greater chance of rain will remain north of here.

Thursday will not be much cooler, despite the front moving through, lows will remain in the 60s and highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. We may see a slight drop in temperatures by Friday, even then only down by a few degrees, and that means we will still be well above normal.

The upcoming weekend looks warm and humid, and it will not feel like the final weekend of February. Highs may flirt with 80 while lows only reach the mid 60s. Rain also looks unlikely with less than a 10% chance.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Yet another front will reach our area early next week, and like the front this week it will likely only bring limited rain and little change in temperatures. We may see a stronger front later next week, though that is 10 days away and very much subject to change.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Wade's Monday Forecast: Warm and humid weather here for now
Wade's Monday Forecast: Warm and humid weather here for now
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday AM forecast
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday AM forecast
a dry stretch
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Weather
Very warm weather returns to SW Louisiana to wrap up Mardi Gras.
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast