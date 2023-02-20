Cloudy, windy and warm

50/50 Thursdays
By Jeff Andrews
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We continue a warm-up for Mardi Gras week. The southerly winds will continue to bring in warm gulf air. We’re in the 60s right now. Our temperatures and dew points are pretty close, but we’re not really dealing with a whole lot of fog this morning. South winds are 5 to 10 miles an hour with winds gusting 20 to 30 miles an hour today, so expect a breezy day. We had 68 yesterday for a high in Lake Charles.  That is about normal for this time of year.  The record was 89.  We will be above normal all week for highs.  As far as record-breaking, the record for Thursday the 23rd is 83.  We will be close.

No rainfall over the weekend and the rain chances over the next handful of days are pretty slim.  Over the seven-day weeklong period, perhaps we could see 1/4 inch of rainfall across the area. High pressure over the region is our primary weather maker.  We do have a low with a cold-front sitting north over Arkansas. The low will pass to our north Wednesday. We could get some light rain out of that on Wednesday, but more than likely we’re just looking at a lot of cloud cover with strong winds.  

Mostly cloudy today and breezy south winds.  A high of 76.

Tuesday for Mardi Gras, we actually should clear off in the afternoon and have a decent amount of sunshine.

A slim chance of seeing some rain Tuesday and high temperatures between 77 and 80 (keeping in mind normal for this time of year is about 68).  A low (disturbance) passes to our north and the rain will likely stay north, but we will be very windy on Wednesday.  Wind gusts could be stronger than 50 mph. 79 for the high on Wednesday.

We will probably crack the 80 mark on Thursday with cloud cover and a high of 81.

Still warm on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds as high as 75 and continued warm with a mix of sun and clouds for the upcoming weekend.

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

