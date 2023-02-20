Bakeries busy making king cake for Fat Tuesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi gras celebrations are an exciting time - especially for those who love king cake.

It’s also a busy time of the year for bakers.

Bakers say their busiest day of the Mardi Gras season is the Monday before Fat Tuesday. Paula Stevens, owner of Delicious Donuts and Bakery, says this holiday is just as busy for them as Christmas is for retailers.

“Some of us got here at around 2 a.m., others around 4 a.m.,” says Stevens. “They prepare the king cakes every morning and throughout the day fresh with a variety of delicious flavors.”

Delicious Donuts gave KPLC a behind-the-scenes look at how these yummy creations come together, showing us step by step. Instead of twisting and braiding their king cakes, they just roll them out and wrap them.

Things to know about king cake:

The first king cake was said to be brought from France to New Orleans in 1870.

King cakes consist of many different flavors but are always an oval shape with cinnamon.

There is a baby inside! If you find the plastic baby it means luck and prosperity! The person who gets the baby is known as the king! They are also responsible for bringing a king cake to the next event. The baby symbolizes baby Jesus.

Stevens says she sees people travel from all over to take part in Louisiana’s Mardi Gras celebration and stop by her shop.

“Yesterday we had people come from Dallas, Ohio, one from Virginia, and one from New York City,” she said, adding that it’s amazing to see how far people come to celebrate Mardi Gras.”

