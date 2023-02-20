50/50 Thursdays
Artist confirmed as victim in O’Brien St. homicide

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police have released the identity of the victim of the Feb. 18 O’Brien St. homicide.

Authorities say Derrick James Thornton, 43, of Lake Charles was found dead at a home in the 1500 block of O’Brien St., Saturday morning. Police have not said how they believe Thorton died, but say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Notably, Thornton was one of the two artists who had commissioned the new mural on Broad St. in November 2022 which showcased local businesses lost due to Hurricane Laura.

The Lake Charles Police Department is asking anyone who may have information on the incident to please contact lead Detectives Sgt. John Russell or Sgt. Dustin Fontenot by calling (337) 491-1311.

