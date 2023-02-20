50/50 Thursdays
Amber Alert: 4-month-old baby abducted in Georgia

Officials in Macon, Georgia, issued an Amber Alert for 4-month-old Malachi Walker. The suspect is Eternity Beamon-Allen, 13.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. (Gray News) - Officials in Georgia activated an Amber Alert for a missing 4-month-old boy.

The Bibb County Police Department said it was reported that Malachi Walker, a 4-month-old with brown eyes and black hair and last seen wearing a white long-sleeve onesie with navy blue pants and a black jacket, was abducted Monday at 12:12 p.m. local time.

The suspect is Eternity Beamon-Allen a 13-year-old girl who is 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds. They were last seen at 5451 Bowman Rd. in Macon.

The suspect and child are believed to be traveling in a 2017 silver Honda Accord with a Georgia tag number of CSW5695.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger. Anyone with information on Malachi’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call 911.

