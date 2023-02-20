50/50 Thursdays
Alexandria Zoo welcomes two new bobcats

The Alexandria Zoo welcomed two new guests to the park Monday, Feb. 20.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Zoo welcomed two new guests to the park Monday, Feb. 20.

The siblings Millie and Mittens, a boy and a girl, are seven years old. They arrived Monday morning from the Sunset Zoo in Kansas.

Their old home is undergoing some renovations, so they reached out to the Alexandria Zoological Park to take over caring for the cats.

Alexandria Zoo Director Max Lakes said after losing the bobcats that lived here for so long, it is good to have cats back in the habitat.

“The keepers here and the veterinarians saw them first, assessed them, brought them straight to their habitat,” said Lakes. “It took them a few minutes, and they are loving it. They are getting up high on their perches so they can see different areas of the zoo and watch stuff. So the stuff that we would want to see in natural behaviors, we are seeing.”

The Alexandria Zoo is home to about 500 animals and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

