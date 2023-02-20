15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Louis suburb

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police in Missouri are investigating after they say a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery.

The St. Charles Police responded just before 9 p.m. Saturday to St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Charles after a report of a shooting. At the hospital, officers found a 15-year-old girl, who had been shot in the torso, and a 17-year-old boy.

Police say the teenagers had been approached by two suspects in the area of Oak Avenue and Perry Street. The suspects announced a robbery and pulled out a handgun, eventually shooting into the vehicle and hitting the 15-year-old, KMOV reports.

The 17-year-old boy drove to the hospital, where he called the robbery attempt in to police. The 15-year-old girl died at the hospital from her wounds.

The 17-year-old said they were told to meet in the area where the robbery attempt occurred. The reason why is still unknown.

“So, it’s not a random act of violence. These people were directed there, and that matter is still actively being investigated,” said Lt. Tom Wilkison with the St. Charles Police Department.

Police said they were speaking with the 17-year-old boy on Sunday to learn more.

In doorbell camera video, given to KMOV by a neighbor, you can hear a gunshot just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Shortly after, you can see a person run across Perry Street and scamper behind some houses.

That video also shows two people walking toward the shooting minutes before the gunfire could be heard. The owner of the video said she also gave the footage to police.

This came on a street where some say it is quiet.

“It’s a very friendly, safe place,” said Christie Selvidge, whose mother lives in the neighborhood.

Several neighbors say this isn’t the first time a shooting occurred near that intersection, even showing us a bullet hole from another shooting.

This is an active investigation. Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3309.

