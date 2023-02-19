SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 18, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 18, 2023.

Brandon Michael Espree, 18, Arnaudville: Flight from an officer; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency or neglect; possession of marijuana.

Myron Dwayne Williams, 28, Baton Rouge: Domestic abuse battery.

James Joseph Malveaux, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; operating while intoxicated; hit-and-run driving; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Seth Daniel McKay, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft less than $1,000; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription; criminal trespass.

Jamarion Burks, 19, Lake Charles: Strangulation; intentional use of force with dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of marijuana.

Darrentasia Moesha Wilson, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; vehicle license required.

Michael Eugene Jordan, 54, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; unsafe vehicle.

Kenneth Anthony Amos, 38, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

