No. 5 LSU gets past Florida

LSU guard Last-Tear Poa (13) drives past Florida guard Leilani Correa (23) during the first...
LSU guard Last-Tear Poa (13) drives past Florida guard Leilani Correa (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla.(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU was able to get past Florida on the road on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The Tigers (25-1, 13-1 SEC) came away with a 90-79 win over the Gators (14-13, 3-11 SEC).

Angel Reese finished with another double-double on 25 points and 16 rebounds. Jasmine Carson also scored a career-high 25 points. LaDazhia Williams added 15 points.

LSU shot 53% from the field, while Florida only managed to make 43% of its shots. The Tigers were also more accurate on 3-pointers, making 11-of-20 (55%). The Gators were 8-of-23 (35%) from beyond the arc.

