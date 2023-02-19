No. 18 LSU wins 2 close games on Day 2 of Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 18 LSU softball team played hard-fought games against Utah and Central Arkansas on Saturday, Feb. 18, and was able to come out on top in both.

The Tigers (9-0) first edged the Utes (6-3), 2-1, and then, shut out the Bears (7-1), 1-0.

LSU pitcher Raelin Chaffin (34) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Raelin Chaffin (2-0) was credited with the win in the first game. She allowed five hits and struck out four in 4.1 innings of work. Sydney Berzon earned her third save of the season by allowing one hit and striking out three batters in 2.2 innings.

LSU outfielder McKenzie Redoutey (4) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

McKenzie Redoutey blasted a double to left center to score Karli Petty and Georgia Clark to give the Tigers the 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

It was enough to secure the win as LSU only gave up one run and that was in the fifth inning.

Against Central Arkansas, Ali Kilponen (3-0) struck out eight batters. Danieca Coffey scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning on a groundout by Taylor Pleasants.

LSU will face Central Arkansas again on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 12:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.