No. 1 LSU hits 3 HRs in Game 3 to sweep W. Michigan

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU brought the bats for its third game of the season-opening series against Western Michigan on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The Tigers (3-0) defeated the Broncos (0-3), 9-2, behind three home runs.

Chase Shores started on the mound for LSU. He allowed two hits and a run while striking out two in 3.1 innings of work. Ty Floyd (1-0) earned the win. He struck out four of the nine batters he faced. He didn’t allow a hit and didn’t walk any batters.

Dylan Crews, Jordan Thompson, and Gavin Dugas all went yard for the Tigers.

LSU will host Southern on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m.

