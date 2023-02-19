Lake Charles man killed in single-vehicle crash

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is dead after his 2001 Chevrolet Blazer experienced a rear tire failure and flipped multiple times on I-10 West, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The accident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Duane Spearance, 56, of Lake Charles was not wearing a seatbelt and as a result, was ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries, Ross Brennan, spokesperson for LSP Troop C said. A passenger was wearing a seatbelt and suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Louisiana State Police wants to remind drivers that car crashes are unexpected and can be violent.

Taking just 3 seconds to buckle up is your best defense in surviving a car crash. Always wear your seat belt. Every trip. Every time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.