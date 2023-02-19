Lake Charles kicks off the weekend with Mardi Gras celebrations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras festivities are taking place all across the state and of course here in Southwest Louisiana, the celebration allowed the good times to roll.

The annual gumbo cookoff took place on Feb. 18, where Krewes from the lake area put their gumbo cooking skills to the test.

Chicken and sausage, seafood and wild game were the types of gumbo being judged, but it’s not just about the competition.

“Its a big community event, it gets all the Krewes together, you see people that’s been doing it year after year,” cook-off contestant, Zac Barton said. “We enjoy it as a Krewe, as a team, we have four members on our team it’s just fun.”

The fun kept on rolling with the city of Lake Charles children’s stroll where several high school bands marched the streets and played some tunes.

High school band members tell 7News that collaborating with other bands is a special experience.

“We can just teach each other and it’s really good to come out with different bands and like play together because it just makes really good music,” LaGrange band member Lelonnie Bates said.

“I’m happy I just get the experience before I leave and hope I get into a college band not too far from here and get to come back and do it again,“ LaGrange band member Alexandria Allen said.

For all you animal lovers, it was a dream come true as the dogs were let out in downtown Lake Charles for the Krewe of Barkus parade.

“So we came to this parade specifically because it’s for dogs and I try to get Lily (her dog) out as much as I can for her to experience life because dogs have such a short life on this planet so I want her to experience it just as much as I have to,” Krewe of Barkus attendee Tiffany Brandenbourg said.

After the Krewe of Barkus parade, it was time for the 57th annual Krewe of Omega parade where crowds were brought to their feet enjoying every bit of the Mardi Gras fun.

