FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spring like weather concludes Mardi Gras, some rain returns for Wednesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even warmer weather arrives in SW Louisiana just in time for the rest of Mardi Gras. An area of high pressure will remain east of the region, meaning more southerly winds will be around to warm us up. For Monday, that will be enough to get high temperatures into the mid and upper 70′s. Some clouds still will be around, but we’ll be mostly dry with only an isolated sprinkle being the only rain chance during the afternoon.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Our weather pattern looks to be similar for Fat Tuesday if not a degree or two warmer! A mix of sun and clouds can still be expected, though winds will pick up again with gusts in the 20-30 mph range. This will create windy conditions in time for the Krewe of Krewes Parade. Otherwise a great weather day will wrap up Mardi Gras for us in SW Louisiana!

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Afterwards a slightly better chance for rain arrives. By Wednesday, a cold front will be located just to our west and could bring some showers and storms along with it. The best chance for this would be in our northern parishes, with activity likely less widespread for areas along and south of I-10. Any rain should be moving quickly, arriving around noon and likely exiting by the evening hours. Even outside showers and storms, it will be another windy and warm day with high’s in the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees in spots. The same front looks to fizzle out near the area, meaning we won’t be expecting much of a cooldown afterwards either.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.