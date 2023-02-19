50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spring like weather concludes Mardi Gras, some rain returns for Wednesday

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)
By Max Lagano
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even warmer weather arrives in SW Louisiana just in time for the rest of Mardi Gras. An area of high pressure will remain east of the region, meaning more southerly winds will be around to warm us up. For Monday, that will be enough to get high temperatures into the mid and upper 70′s. Some clouds still will be around, but we’ll be mostly dry with only an isolated sprinkle being the only rain chance during the afternoon.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Our weather pattern looks to be similar for Fat Tuesday if not a degree or two warmer! A mix of sun and clouds can still be expected, though winds will pick up again with gusts in the 20-30 mph range. This will create windy conditions in time for the Krewe of Krewes Parade. Otherwise a great weather day will wrap up Mardi Gras for us in SW Louisiana!

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Afterwards a slightly better chance for rain arrives. By Wednesday, a cold front will be located just to our west and could bring some showers and storms along with it. The best chance for this would be in our northern parishes, with activity likely less widespread for areas along and south of I-10. Any rain should be moving quickly, arriving around noon and likely exiting by the evening hours. Even outside showers and storms, it will be another windy and warm day with high’s in the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees in spots. The same front looks to fizzle out near the area, meaning we won’t be expecting much of a cooldown afterwards either.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Even warmer temps arrive Sunday, lasts through Mardi Gras
Warmer weather starts Sunday and lasts through the new week.
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Warm weather returns Sunday and through the upcoming week.
KPLC 7News at Six 6-6:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly through Saturday, warming up into next week