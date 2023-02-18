‘We thought he was five′: Neighbors shocked after Brogan Duhon’s death

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - Brogan Duhon’s tragic death stunned the SWLA community, especially the neighborhood where his family lived.

The 12-year-old’s parents are facing charges of second-degree murder after he died of malnutrition, weighing only 28 pounds.

Some neighbors of the Duhons never saw Brogan Nash Duhon, and those who did had no idea how old he really was.

“After he died we found out from other people he was 12,” said one neighbor.

“Some kid 12 years old, he’s half the size of what he should be, and I don’t know what goes on in that house over there,” said another neighbor. “We didn’t know how old he was until after he died, we thought he was five.”

Adam and Jennifer Duhon were new to area and kept to themselves.

“They’re kinda new to the area, they lived in Cameron Parish, and I think Hurricane Laura and Delta forced them out, and they ended up settling over here on some family property.”

Neighbors did notice Brogan was not going to school.

“It seems strange, every morning the bus is there at seven o’ clock, and everybody’s getting on the bus except him.”

“Why isn’t that kid going to school, well they said they homeschool him. Okay, what makes him so special that you homeschool him and you send your other kids to school?”

In June of 2022, packages of the Duhons were delivered to a neighbor by mistake, and at that time, they had never seen Brogan.

“We didn’t even know that boy existed then.”

