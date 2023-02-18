50/50 Thursdays
Two-vehicle crash sends three juveniles to hospital with serious injuries

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three juveniles are in the hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in the evening hours of Feb. 17, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Nelson Road and Lincoln Road in Lake Charles.

The initial investigation revealed a car occupied by three juveniles, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, was traveling northbound on Nelson Rd. when they failed to yield at the stop sign at Lincoln Rd., causing a truck traveling eastbound on Lincoln Rd. to strike the car, CPSO said.

One of the juvenile passengers was ejected from the car. All 3 juveniles were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

When CPSO deputies made contact with the driver of the truck, they detected signs of impairment, CPSO said.

After further investigation including a blood intoxilyzer test and blood draw, the driver was issued a misdemeanor summons for DWI.

The crash is still under investigation.

