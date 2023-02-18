Thieves steal $50,000 in fashion items from New York store

NEW YORK (WABC) - An early morning heist was caught on camera.

Thieves broke into a luxury store in Manhattan and made off with tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

It was like a private shopping event, but no one paid for anything. The suspects had the Givenchy store in the SoHo neighborhood all to themselves Saturday morning.

Several hours before the store even opened, cameras caught them as they picked through pricey merchandise and loaded their bags full of it.

“It’s extremely brazen and it’s not the first time you’ve heard of something like this in the city,” one shopper said.

The Givenchy shop has guards.

It’s not clear what time the guards started that day, but wood was later placed over the glass door the burglars broke.

Bags and clothes go for thousands and can easily be resold. While the city isn’t seeing a spike in burglaries as a whole, SoHo is seeing an uptick.

“I’m not worried, but just amazed and surprised of what is going on and has been going on and it makes you so sad,” another shopper described.

Between Jan. 1 and Feb. 12, there were 12 burglaries in SoHo, data shows. That’s up from the same period last year when there were nine.

A couple visiting from Washington, D.C. was mindful about what may have prompted the crime.

“People, when they get hungry, they do things that oftentimes some of us can’t even imagine doing, but for them it’s obviously a need of some type, you know? Unfortunately, as we continue to kind of have this gap in wealth, stuff like this probably will continue to happen.”

Police were looking for four suspects.

