SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 17, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 17, 2023.

Ivy Lynn Lee, 23, Oberlin: Criminal mischief; second degree cruelty to juveniles; possession of a Schedule I drug; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Keevon Reese Bell, 31, Reeves: Possession of marijuana; 2 counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; driving on roadway laned for traffic; modification of exhaust systems; instate detainer.

Chad Wesley Thompson, 49, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Alonzo Damon James, 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Stephen Adam Snider, 40, Lake Charles: Operating vehicle while under suspension for prior offenses; operating while intoxicated; violations of registration provisions; when lighted lamps are required; 2 counts of probation detainer.

Caleb Rueben Morgan, 38, Sulphur: Proper equipment required on vehicles; no stop lights; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Bruce Duplechin, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Joseph Felton Brown, 34, New Orleans: Parole violation.

William Henry Heller, 60, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Clifford Joseph Fletcher, 33, Thibodaux: Simple escape; simple burglary; purse snatching.

Marvin Dandre Kyer, 46, Douglassville, Ga: Second degree murder.

Tre James Landry, 26, Abbeville: Probation detainer.

Yosiel Gonzales, 32, Houston, Tx: Out of state detainer; federal detainer.

Thomas Charles Duncan, 30, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Miguel Angeo Rodriguez, 55, Ragley: Careless operation; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia.

Dontrail Jamal Walker, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; theft less than $1,000.

Steven Ray Schexneider, 60, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

