50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 17, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 17, 2023.

Ivy Lynn Lee, 23, Oberlin: Criminal mischief; second degree cruelty to juveniles; possession of a Schedule I drug; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Keevon Reese Bell, 31, Reeves: Possession of marijuana; 2 counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; driving on roadway laned for traffic; modification of exhaust systems; instate detainer.

Chad Wesley Thompson, 49, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Alonzo Damon James, 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Stephen Adam Snider, 40, Lake Charles: Operating vehicle while under suspension for prior offenses; operating while intoxicated; violations of registration provisions; when lighted lamps are required; 2 counts of probation detainer.

Caleb Rueben Morgan, 38, Sulphur: Proper equipment required on vehicles; no stop lights; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Bruce Duplechin, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Joseph Felton Brown, 34, New Orleans: Parole violation.

William Henry Heller, 60, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Clifford Joseph Fletcher, 33, Thibodaux: Simple escape; simple burglary; purse snatching.

Marvin Dandre Kyer, 46, Douglassville, Ga: Second degree murder.

Tre James Landry, 26, Abbeville: Probation detainer.

Yosiel Gonzales, 32, Houston, Tx: Out of state detainer; federal detainer.

Thomas Charles Duncan, 30, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Miguel Angeo Rodriguez, 55, Ragley: Careless operation; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia.

Dontrail Jamal Walker, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; theft less than $1,000.

Steven Ray Schexneider, 60, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Suspect wanted for Kirby Street bank robbery
Suspect wanted for Kirby Street bank robbery
Three juveniles are in the hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle...
Two-vehicle crash sends three juveniles to hospital with serious injuries
Two-vehicle crash sends three juveniles to hospital with serious injuries
Two-vehicle crash sends three juveniles to hospital with serious injuries
KPLC Mardi Gras Livestream.
LIVE: Mardi Gras Krewe of Omega parade