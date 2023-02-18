50/50 Thursdays
Suspect wanted for Kirby Street bank robbery

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect in a bank robbery on Kirby Street is wanted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO deputies were dispatched to the bank at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.

The unknown man entered the bank and demanded money from the teller, CPSO said. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or provide further information about this robbery can call CPSO at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

