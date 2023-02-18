50/50 Thursdays
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home

Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)(Sanford Myers | Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kyle Jacobs, American country musician and Kellie Pickler’s husband, died from an apparent suicide in a home on Friday afternoon, according to police.

WSMV reports officers responded to the home and found the 49-year-old dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office.

Metropolitan Nashville Police said Jacobs’s death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

Pickler reported that she awoke Friday afternoon, did not see her husband and began looking for him. Police said when Pickler and her personal assistant were not able to open the door to the bedroom/office, the assistant called 911.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

