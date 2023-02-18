50/50 Thursdays
Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado named MVP of NBA’s Rising Stars event in Utah

Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado hoists his Rising Stars MVP trophy after making the game-winning...
Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado hoists his Rising Stars MVP trophy after making the game-winning shot Friday night in Salt Lake City (Feb. 17). (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WVUE) - Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado made his appearance in the NBA’s Rising Stars contest as memorable as possible Friday night (Feb. 17), nailing a game-clinching 3-point shot in the final and being named Most Valuable Player of the NBA All-Star Weekend event.

Alvarado’s bold shot locked up a 25-20 victory for Team Pau (Gasol) in the tournament final, over Team Joakim (Noah). Alvarado scored five points in the short contest.

Earlier, Alvarado scored 13 points to lead Team Pau over Team Deron (Williams), 40-27, in the first game of the four-team tourney. The Rising Stars event was comprised of 21 selected NBA first- and second-year players, along with seven G League players.

Among all 28 players in the competition, “Grand Theft” Alvarado was the only undrafted player in the game.

“This is something you can’t write,” Alvarado said in a postgame interview. “Anything is possible. I’m not 6-5. I’m not athletic. I don’t got the crazy wingspan. But I got heart that you can’t measure. And if you bring that and you be yourself at all times, I think a lot of things will just come your way.”

