50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

No. 18 LSU run-rules Ohio 8-0 in 5 innings; third shutout of season

LSU head coach Beth Torina
LSU head coach Beth Torina(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 18 LSU (6-0) run-ruled Ohio (2-2) through five innings shutting out the Bobcats 8-0 in their first game of the Tiger Classic on Friday, Feb. 17 from Tiger Park.

Alea Johnson (2-0) got the start in the circle for the Tigers and pitched five innings allowing three hits while striking out three and walking three.

Taylor Pleasants picked up where she left off last weekend with four RBI going 2-for-4 at the plate. Ali Newland drove in two runs and was 1-for-2 at the plate.

LSU will face Utah later Friday night.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

No. 8 LSU gymnastics takes down No. 2 Florida handing the Gators their first loss
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
Paul Skenes electric in LSU debut; Tigers take down Western Michigan, 10-0
McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball takes on New Orleans
McNeese Men’s Basketball beats Incarnate Word in overtime
Three weeks before Thursday night’s game at the Legacy Center between the McNeese Cowgirls and...
McNeese Women’s Basketball falls to Incarnate Word