No. 1 LSU takes down W. Michigan in Game 2

LSU second baseman Gavin Dugas (8)
LSU second baseman Gavin Dugas (8)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU won the series against Western Michigan with a victory on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers (2-0) got past the Broncos (0-2), 5-3.

Riley Cooper (1-0) started on the mound for LSU. In 5.1 innings of work, he gave up no hits and struck out seven. Nate Ackenhausen closed the game and picked up his first save of the season.

LSU pitcher Riley Cooper (38)
LSU pitcher Riley Cooper (38)

Gavin Dugas led off at the plate for the Tigers and homered to left field to put them up, 1-0. Dylan Crews later scored on a single by Jared Jones to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Brady Neal made it home on a triple by Paxton Kling. A ground out allowed Kling to score to put the Tigers up 4-0.

The Broncos scored two runs in the top of the sixth and another in the top of the ninth on a solo home run by Cade Sullivan.

LSU scored its other run in the bottom of the eighth.

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., AKA "The Iron Man," threw out the first...
Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., AKA "The Iron Man," threw out the first pitch for LSU vs Western Michigan on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

Before the real action got started, fans were treated to an appearance by a baseball legend, as Cal Ripken Jr. threw out the first pitch.

The Tigers will go for the sweep on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 12:30 p.m.

