New industrial process control center lab opens doors for McNeese engineering students

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The future of engineering for students at McNeese is bright, especially with their new industrial process control center lab.

The lab not only prepares students for local industry jobs, but to also get their foot in the door to top elite engineering companies.

Professor Mitchell Morgan is a retired engineer and a McNeese graduate. He said the students use real equipment at their new engineering lab and everything seen here is exactly what students will see when they begin working in their industry.

Morgan says the lab has two parts, the process control side...

“On the process control side we have programing logic controllers which are PLC’s and they are the processed computer that controls it,” he said.

...and the robotic side.

“What we teach is three level of robotics. We teach beginner robotics, we teach a second level which is where you build your own robot, and the third level is an industrial robot. We purchased these KUKA robots because that is what Tesla uses,” Morgan said.

A robot that engineering student Caitlyn Dionne said is helping her connect the dots, drawing her more into the field of engineering.

“It’s funny to see that I could look at things now and say, oh I could see the engineering behind that or I can see where the automation comes in. You didn’t think about it before, but now that you have this background it’s like, oh, I can see it,” she said.

Learning how to use machines like the KUKA robot, you’ll be prepared for jobs at major companies like Tesla, General Motors and Ford. With a minimum hefty salary of $80,000 to $100,000 a year straight out of school, you can be a cosmetic, pharmaceutical, chemical, petro engineer and more.

Morgan said sky is the limit.

“People helped me to get to where I was and I was able to retire early, so now I’m here to help them and make their journey successful,” he said.

McNeese engineering week will begin Monday, Feb. 27 at 5:30 pm. The lab will be open to the public to recruit future engineers.

For more information, you can reach out to Tanya Brewster at 337-475-5640.

