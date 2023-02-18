McNeese Baseball downs Creighton in season opener

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys began their 2023 season on Friday with a 1-0 win over the Creighton Bluejays.

The only run of the game came in the very first inning as McNeese’s Braden Duhon shot a ball down the first base line to bring in Josh Leslie.

Reigning Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year Grant Rodgers got the start for the Cowboys, and he showed why he was given that award throughout the night as he struck out eight batters giving up just two hits in six scoreless innings.

“The fact is being able to get through six was a big deal, I mean it, allowed us to save a couple of arms probably, and gave us a chance to win the ball game. But I was really proud of him and what he did, especially, kind of having a superlative, big target on his back, but he came out in the first game and was good” head coach of the McNeese Cowboys Justin Hill said on Rogers.

The Cowboys will be back in action Saturday as they will continue their three-game series against Creighton. The first pitch for game two of the series is set for 2:00 pm.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.