50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Mardi Gras royalty crowned at Villa Maria Retirement Center

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lately, it seems like there’s royalty everywhere you look.

Today at Villa Maria Retirement Center, residents Bernadette and Hector Ponton were crowned Mardi Gras King and Queen by Mayor Nic Hunter.

Queen Bernadette is one of eight siblings who all gathered at Villa Maria. Her brother Charles Monlezun and his wife Sharon came all the way from Colorado.

Royalty from the Krewe of Nobelesse also paid a visit to the residents.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Mardi Gras royalty crowned at Villa Maria Retirement Center
Mardi Gras royalty crowned at Villa Maria Retirement Center
Kids visit Tower Oaks senior community for an indoor parade
Kids visit Tower Oaks senior community for an indoor parade
New industrial process control center lab opens doors for McNeese engineering students
New industrial process control center lab opens doors for McNeese engineering students
Krewe of Omega 57th annual parade
Krewe of Omega keeps tradition going with 57th annual Mardi Gras parade