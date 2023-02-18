Mardi Gras royalty crowned at Villa Maria Retirement Center

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lately, it seems like there’s royalty everywhere you look.

Today at Villa Maria Retirement Center, residents Bernadette and Hector Ponton were crowned Mardi Gras King and Queen by Mayor Nic Hunter.

Queen Bernadette is one of eight siblings who all gathered at Villa Maria. Her brother Charles Monlezun and his wife Sharon came all the way from Colorado.

Royalty from the Krewe of Nobelesse also paid a visit to the residents.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.