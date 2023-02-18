50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Even warmer temps arrive Sunday, lasts through Mardi Gras

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)
By Max Lagano
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As Mardi Gras festivities roll on, our weather will only turn warmer. By Sunday we start to kick out the chilly weather from the past couple days as high temperatures warm into the upper 60′s, close to 70 degrees in spots! Upper-level clouds will still be around, but the chance anything produces rain is very, very low. So we’ll enjoy a warmer day for Children’s Day and the parade.

Warm and dry weather is in store for Children's Day on Sunday.
Warm and dry weather is in store for Children's Day on Sunday.(KPLC)

By Monday, we’ll have a continuation of southerly winds thanks to high pressure staying to the east of the area. This means temperatures continue to climb with high’s going into the mid and upper 70′s. We’ll still have a fair number of clouds around thanks to the jet stream begin close as well.

Meanwhile for Fat Tuesday we’ll be warmer than that, with temperatures in the upper 70′s away from the coast, with even some 80-degree readings not out of the realm of possibility. We’ll stay mostly dry for the Krewe of Krewe Parade and other celebrations, though a stray shower can’t be entirely ruled out with the jet stream so close.

A disturbance to our north may produce the next chance of rain by Wednesday.
A disturbance to our north may produce the next chance of rain by Wednesday.(KPLC)

Increased rain chances are finally back in the forecast by Wednesday. An upper-level disturbance will track close to the area, bringing the possibility of showers and a storm or two during the day. Right now, it appears the heaviest activity will stay in northern parts of the state, though we’ll keep watching this in case anything changes. Afterwards a cold front may try to stall out near the area, but temperatures may only slightly fall behind that with high’s remaining in the 70′s through the rest of the week.

- Max Lagano

