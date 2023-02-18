50/50 Thursdays
Dolby Elementary students enjoy indoor parade at Tower Oaks senior community

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Area senior citizens enjoyed a new twist on a parade, proving how much elderly and young folks enjoy being brought together.

There was no need to brave the cold Friday morning as around 40 Tower Oaks residents traveled an indoor parade route lined with Dolby Elementary third-graders eager to collect treasure.

The seniors enjoyed it so much, some went around again and again.

Ninety-six year old Eula Mae Benoit is the oldest resident at Tower Oaks.

“We enjoyed it,” Benoit said. “We haven’t had anything like this in a long time. All the children were cute, I really enjoyed throwing stuff to them.”

Other residents echoed how much they enjoyed the event.

With king and queen and even a princess, it was a magical Mardi Gras for the young and young at heart.

The indoor the parade was such a hit, the senior community plans to start doing it every year.

