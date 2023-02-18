50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Dead man tumbles out of wheelchair amid French Quarter’s Carnival revelry

A man fell out of a wheelchair Friday (Feb. 17) in the 700 block of Dauphine Street and was...
A man fell out of a wheelchair Friday (Feb. 17) in the 700 block of Dauphine Street and was pronounced dead at the scene, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unidentified man fell out of a wheelchair amid Friday’s Carnival revelry in the French Quarter and was pronounced dead at the scene, New Orleans police said Saturday (Feb. 18).

The man, whose age also was unknown, was found a few minutes before noon Friday in the 700 block of Dauphine Street. The man died one block from where thousands of visitors were partying under cold and windy conditions to kick off the final weekend before Mardi Gras.

The man’s death was listed as “unclassified” by the NOPD, pending an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office to determine its cause.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Lake Charles Mardi Gras Parades
‘We thought he was five′: Neighbors shocked after Brogan Duhon’s death
‘We thought he was five′: Neighbors shocked after Brogan Duhon’s death
‘We thought he was five′: Neighbors shocked after Brogan Duhon’s death
‘We thought he was five′: Neighbors shocked after Brogan Duhon’s death
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly through Saturday, warming up into next week
Kids visit Tower Oaks senior community for an indoor parade
Dolby Elementary students enjoy indoor parade at Tower Oaks senior community