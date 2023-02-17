SWLA in the first round of the LHSAA Girl’s Basketball State Playoffs
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA girl’s basketball state playoffs began on Wednesday, but more than a dozen Southwest Louisiana teams were in action on Thursday.
Non-Select Division I:
- 16. Sulphur fell to 17. Benton 42-25
Non-Select Division II:
- 5. LaGrange beat 28. Pearl River 61-30
- 21. Leesville beat 12. Breaux Bridge 46-40
- 22. Jennings beat 11. Plaquemine 51-42 in overtime
- 10. Iota beat 23. Loranger 66-50
- Game played on Wednesday
Non-Select Division III:
- 25. Kinder fell to 8. West St. Mary 74-57
- 13. Westlake beat 20. St. James 52-38
Non-Select Division IV:
- 9. Oakdale beat 24. Ferriday 64-15
- 8. Lake Arthur beat 25. Grand Lake 75-49
- 28. Welsh fell to 5. Homer 65-50
- 12. Merryville beat 21. Northeast 47-24
- 7. East Beauregard beat 26. Haynesville 57-23
- 10. Oberlin beat 23. Logansport 65-55
Non-Select Division V:
- 5. Reeves beat 28. Elizabeth 56-26
- 18. Lacassine fell to 15. Hornbeck 61-58
Select Division II:
- 21. Washington-Marion fell to 12. Bolton 55-53
With the results of the bi-district round, there are now 14 Southwest Louisiana teams still alive who will play in the regional round, where games will be played on Monday, February 20th.
Non-Select Division I:
- 3. Barbe vs. 19. Haughton
- Barbe received a bi-district round bye
- Haughton beat Dutchtown 53-48
Non-Select Division II:
- 5. LaGrange vs. 21. Leesville
- Lagrange beat Pearl River 61-30
- Leesville beat Breaux Bridge 46-40
- 22. Jennings vs. 6. North Vermilion
- Jennings beat Plaquemine 51-42
- North Vermilion beat Livonia 59-28
- 10. Iota vs. 7. West Feliciana
- Iota beat Loranger 66-50
- West Feliciana beat Beau Chene 60-49
Non-Select Division III:
- 1. Rosepine vs. 17. Patterson
- Rosepine received a bi-district round bye
- Patterson beat Mansfield 60-52
- 13. Westlake vs. 4. French Settlement
- Westlake beat St. James 52-38
- French Settlement received a bi-district round bye
Non-Select Division IV:
- 17. Elton vs. 1. White Castle
- Elton beat Franklin 49-47
- White Castle received a bi-district round bye
- 8. Lake Arthur vs. 9. Oakdale
- Lake Arthur beat Grand Lake 75-49
- Oakdale beat Ferriday 64-15
- 7. East Beauregard vs. 10. Oberlin
- East Beauregard beat Haynesville 57-23
- Oberlin beat Logansport 65-55
Non-Select Division V:
- 5. Reeves vs. 12. Bell City
- Reeves beat Elizabeth 56-26
- Bell City beat Simpson 55-46
Select Division II:
- 3. St. Louis Catholic vs. Booker T. Washington - Shreveport
- St. Louis Catholic received a bi-district round bye
- Booker T. Washington - Shreveport beat George Washington Carver 63-30
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.