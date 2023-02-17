50/50 Thursdays
SWLA in the first round of the LHSAA Girl’s Basketball State Playoffs

By Matthew Travis
Published: Feb. 17, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA girl’s basketball state playoffs began on Wednesday, but more than a dozen Southwest Louisiana teams were in action on Thursday.

Non-Select Division I:

  • 16. Sulphur fell to 17. Benton 42-25

Non-Select Division II:

  • 5. LaGrange beat 28. Pearl River 61-30
  • 21. Leesville beat 12. Breaux Bridge 46-40
  • 22. Jennings beat 11. Plaquemine 51-42 in overtime
  • 10. Iota beat 23. Loranger 66-50
    • Game played on Wednesday

Non-Select Division III:

  • 25. Kinder fell to 8. West St. Mary 74-57
  • 13. Westlake beat 20. St. James 52-38

Non-Select Division IV:

  • 9. Oakdale beat 24. Ferriday 64-15
  • 8. Lake Arthur beat 25. Grand Lake 75-49
  • 28. Welsh fell to 5. Homer 65-50
  • 12. Merryville beat 21. Northeast 47-24
  • 7. East Beauregard beat 26. Haynesville 57-23
  • 10. Oberlin beat 23. Logansport 65-55

Non-Select Division V:

  • 5. Reeves beat 28. Elizabeth 56-26
  • 18. Lacassine fell to 15. Hornbeck 61-58

Select Division II:

  • 21. Washington-Marion fell to 12. Bolton 55-53

With the results of the bi-district round, there are now 14 Southwest Louisiana teams still alive who will play in the regional round, where games will be played on Monday, February 20th.

Non-Select Division I:

  • 3. Barbe vs. 19. Haughton
    • Barbe received a bi-district round bye
    • Haughton beat Dutchtown 53-48

Non-Select Division II:

  • 5. LaGrange vs. 21. Leesville
    • Lagrange beat Pearl River 61-30
    • Leesville beat Breaux Bridge 46-40
  • 22. Jennings vs. 6. North Vermilion
    • Jennings beat Plaquemine 51-42
    • North Vermilion beat Livonia 59-28
  • 10. Iota vs. 7. West Feliciana
    • Iota beat Loranger 66-50
    • West Feliciana beat Beau Chene 60-49

Non-Select Division III:

  • 1. Rosepine vs. 17. Patterson
    • Rosepine received a bi-district round bye
    • Patterson beat Mansfield 60-52
  • 13. Westlake vs. 4. French Settlement
    • Westlake beat St. James 52-38
    • French Settlement received a bi-district round bye

Non-Select Division IV:

  • 17. Elton vs. 1. White Castle
    • Elton beat Franklin 49-47
    • White Castle received a bi-district round bye
  • 8. Lake Arthur vs. 9. Oakdale
    • Lake Arthur beat Grand Lake 75-49
    • Oakdale beat Ferriday 64-15
  • 7. East Beauregard vs. 10. Oberlin
    • East Beauregard beat Haynesville 57-23
    • Oberlin beat Logansport 65-55

Non-Select Division V:

  • 5. Reeves vs. 12. Bell City
    • Reeves beat Elizabeth 56-26
    • Bell City beat Simpson 55-46

Select Division II:

  • 3. St. Louis Catholic vs. Booker T. Washington - Shreveport
    • St. Louis Catholic received a bi-district round bye
    • Booker T. Washington - Shreveport beat George Washington Carver 63-30

