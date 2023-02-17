SWLA in the first round of the LHSAA Girl’s Basketball State Playoffs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA girl’s basketball state playoffs began on Wednesday, but more than a dozen Southwest Louisiana teams were in action on Thursday.

Non-Select Division I:

16. Sulphur fell to 17. Benton 42-25

Non-Select Division II:

5. LaGrange beat 28. Pearl River 61-30

21. Leesville beat 12. Breaux Bridge 46-40

22. Jennings beat 11. Plaquemine 51-42 in overtime

10. Iota beat 23. Loranger 66-50 Game played on Wednesday



Non-Select Division III:

25. Kinder fell to 8. West St. Mary 74-57

13. Westlake beat 20. St. James 52-38

Non-Select Division IV:

9. Oakdale beat 24. Ferriday 64-15

8. Lake Arthur beat 25. Grand Lake 75-49

28. Welsh fell to 5. Homer 65-50

12. Merryville beat 21. Northeast 47-24

7. East Beauregard beat 26. Haynesville 57-23

10. Oberlin beat 23. Logansport 65-55

Non-Select Division V:

5. Reeves beat 28. Elizabeth 56-26

18. Lacassine fell to 15. Hornbeck 61-58

Select Division II:

21. Washington-Marion fell to 12. Bolton 55-53

With the results of the bi-district round, there are now 14 Southwest Louisiana teams still alive who will play in the regional round, where games will be played on Monday, February 20th.

Non-Select Division I:

3. Barbe vs. 19. Haughton Barbe received a bi-district round bye Haughton beat Dutchtown 53-48



Non-Select Division II:

5. LaGrange vs. 21. Leesville Lagrange beat Pearl River 61-30 Leesville beat Breaux Bridge 46-40

22. Jennings vs. 6. North Vermilion Jennings beat Plaquemine 51-42 North Vermilion beat Livonia 59-28

10. Iota vs. 7. West Feliciana Iota beat Loranger 66-50 West Feliciana beat Beau Chene 60-49



Non-Select Division III:

1. Rosepine vs. 17. Patterson Rosepine received a bi-district round bye Patterson beat Mansfield 60-52

13. Westlake vs. 4. French Settlement Westlake beat St. James 52-38 French Settlement received a bi-district round bye



Non-Select Division IV:

17. Elton vs. 1. White Castle Elton beat Franklin 49-47 White Castle received a bi-district round bye

8. Lake Arthur vs. 9. Oakdale Lake Arthur beat Grand Lake 75-49 Oakdale beat Ferriday 64-15

7. East Beauregard vs. 10. Oberlin East Beauregard beat Haynesville 57-23 Oberlin beat Logansport 65-55



Non-Select Division V:

5. Reeves vs. 12. Bell City Reeves beat Elizabeth 56-26 Bell City beat Simpson 55-46



Select Division II:

3. St. Louis Catholic vs. Booker T. Washington - Shreveport St. Louis Catholic received a bi-district round bye Booker T. Washington - Shreveport beat George Washington Carver 63-30



