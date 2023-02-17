50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 16, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 16, 2023.

Ivy Lynn Lee, 23, Oberlin: Mischief; second-degree cruelty to juveniles; possession of a Schedule I drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Patrick Heath Davis, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contraband in a penal institution.

Chainon Ray Busby, 52, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Scott Alfred Thibodeaux, 35, Westlake: Proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Johnathon Glenn Burrows, 40, Lake Charles: In a park after hours; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joann Ellen Milliron, 43, Lake Charles: Burglary; possession of drug paraphernalia; public drunkenness; theft under $1,000; contempt of court (3 charges).

Jatavia Janis Bartie, 22, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000.

David St Germain, 58, Sulphur: Improper use of safety helmets; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (2 charges).

Devan Kade Broussard, 30, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by flight; monetary instrument abuse.

Joyce Johnson Manuel, 53, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Candice Dawn Trahan, 27, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Kory James Moss, 34, Sulphur: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $5,000.

