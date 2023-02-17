50/50 Thursdays
Nonprofit spreads awareness of child safety program throughout SWLA

By Emma Oertling
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - The founder of a nonprofit focused on child safety brought her mission to the Jeff Davis School Board Thursday evening.

Jennifer Miller of Lake Charles started Partners in Child Safety after an incident where her child was approached by a stranger, and she has made it her purpose to teach children how to stay safe and escape bad situations.

Miller visited Jennings in hopes of implementing lessons to help children protect themselves.

“Anybody that’s a steward over children should take the responsibility of how important that is. Being a steward over children is just not saying that you’re working with children, but actually having a passion to keep them safe and remain safe,” Miller said.

While the Jeff Davis School Board has not decided to implement the organization’s program, Miller said she will continue to advocate for child safety.

