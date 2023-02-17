Man with eight DWI convictions arrested again

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man who has been convicted of DWI eight times was arrested for DWI again this morning, authorities said.

Stephen A. Snider, 40, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning south of Lake Charles.

Snider has three DWI convictions in the last 10 years and eight since 2001.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Road and Gulf Highway following a 911 call of a vehicle driving all over the road, according to spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. Deputies saw the vehicle traveling without headlines on Airhart Road and stopped the vehicle.

Vincent said deputies smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Snider’s breath and person. They also found his speech to be slurred and his balance unsteady, she said.

Snider told deputies he was coming from a local bar where he had been drinking inside of his vehicle prior to leaving, Vincent said. Deputies later learned Snider was driving under suspension and the license plate on the vehicle he was driving did not match the registration, she said.

Snider refused a standard field sobriety test, then was placed under arrest and refused to consent to a breath intoxilyzer test, Vincent said. His blood was drawn at a local hospital after a warrant was obtained, she said.

Snider was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center for DWI 4th; operating a vehicle while under suspension; lighted lamps required; and violations of registration provisions. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $67,700 with the following special conditions: he cannot operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, he must wear an alcohol-detecting ankle bracelet, must be subject to random drug screenings, cannot commit any other crimes; no contact with known drug users or convicted felons; no release unless cleared by probation & parole; must adhere to a curfew; and no driving without a valid license.

